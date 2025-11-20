Use of Nail Salons by Men Gradually Spreading in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Use of nail salons by men has been gradually spreading in Japan in recent years, reflecting their growing consciousness about taking care of their looks.

Takako Sakashita opened what she said is the country's first-ever men-only nail salon in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward in September 2012. She said she came up with the business when she saw her male acquaintance, a businessman in his 70s, polishing his finger nails.

Her "Otoko Nail" chain currently has six salons in Tokyo and Osaka. Over 80 pct of their customers were from their 30s to 60s between January and mid-November this year.

"Many of our clients use our salons as they find it disrespectful to their customers to show uncared-for hands," Sakashita said.

"I hope to spread an awareness that beauty care for men means to care about their fellows and trimming their nails is a way to care about their appearance," she said.

