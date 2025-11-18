Japan Princess Aiko Pays Courtesy Call on Lao President

Newsfrom Japan

Vientiane, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Princess Aiko, now on an official visit to Laos, paid a courtesy call on Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith at the presidential office in Vientiane, the capital of the Southeast Asian nation, on Tuesday.

This was part of the official events to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Laos. Princess Aiko, daughter of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, attended the event wearing a traditional Lao dress presented by the Lao side.

The president expressed hope for the continued development of friendship between the two countries. Princess Aiko said that she is very happy that Lao people have treated her very warmly and that she met with the president in person.

The princess also met with Vice President Pany Yathotou and Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone separately. She delivered a message from her parents to the president, the vice president and the prime minister.

Princess Aiko then changed into a kimono traditional Japanese garment and attended a banquet hosted by the vice president at a hotel in Vientiane. Following a welcome speech by the vice president, the princess said she is pleased that Japan and Laos have built the history of friendship and cooperation over many years.

