BOJ Gov. Ueda Holds "Frank" Talks with PM Takaichi

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Tuesday that he had "frank" talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in their first one-on-one meeting on the day.

"We had a frank and good conversation about the economy, prices, financial market conditions and monetary policy from various aspects," Ueda told reporters after the meeting, held at the prime minister's office.

Takaichi, who took office about a month ago, has been calling for the continuation of monetary easing. Ueda said, however, that she made no particular request about the central bank's monetary policy during the meeting.

Ueda said he told Takaichi that achieving the BOJ's 2 pct inflation target stably will help the country achieve long-term economic growth, and that the BOJ is gradually adjusting its monetary easing to meet the price target stably. Takaichi showed understanding for Ueda's explanations, according to the central bank chief.

Ueda said he and Takaichi also exchanged views on foreign exchange market developments, at a time when the yen is weakening against other major currencies. But he declined to elaborate.

