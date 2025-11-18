Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit Record High for Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in October surged 17.6 pct from a year earlier to 3,896,300, marking a record high for the month, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Tuesday.

The cumulative number of visitors from abroad in January-October totaled 35,547,200. The annual number of visitors to Japan is highly likely to exceed 40 million for the first time ever in 2025.

Of the cumulative figure for the first 10 months of this year, the number of visitors from mainland China was the largest, at about 8.2 million, up 40.7 pct year on year and accounting for some 20 pct of the total.

Still, future trends regarding Chinese visitors are uncertain after the Chinese government urged the country's citizens to refrain from visiting Japan, following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent remark about a potential Taiwan contingency.

On the possible impact of the Chinese government's call, Japan Tourism Agency Commissioner Shigeki Murata said at a press conference, "I prefer not to make any premature statements."

