Japan Rice Harvest Seen Rising 10 Pct in 2025

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--The projected harvest of Japan's 2025 staple rice as of Oct. 25 stood at 7,468,000 tons, up 10 pct from the previous year's crop of 6,792,000 tons, according to the agriculture ministry.

If this forecast is realized, it will be the largest harvest since 2017.

Still, due to downward revisions in harvest forecasts for some regions affected by heavy rain and high temperatures, the latest overall harvest estimate is down 9,000 tons from the previous forecast made on Sept. 25, the ministry said on Tuesday.

The survey combines actual measurements from regions where harvesting is complete with estimates based on the number of rice panicles and other factors for regions yet to harvest. The latest forecast reflected the status at around 98 pct completion of harvesting in the country.

