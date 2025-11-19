INTERVIEW: Japan to Conduct Strong Crackdown on "Tokuryu" Crime Rings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan will conduct a strong crackdown on "tokuryu" anonymous and transient criminal groups, new National Public Safety Commission Chairman Jiro Akama said Tuesday.

During an interview with news organizations, Akama stressed that it is "important to understand their crime methods, which change day by day, to update measures against them and provide the public with timely information."

Noting that identifying core members is essential to eliminate such groups, Akama vowed to accelerate work to draw up related legislation.

In response to a surge in bear attacks on humans, Akama said that additional police officers have been deployed to Akita and Iwate prefectures and have begun hunting bears with rifles.

"We'll continue to work to secure officers with bear-culling skills and improve related equipment," he said.

