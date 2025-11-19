Japan Eyeing 7,000-8,000 Yen in Jan.-March Utility Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering financial aid to lower electricity and gas bills at households by a total of 7,000 to 8,000 yen in January-March 2026 as part of its planned comprehensive economic package, it was learned Tuesday.

The package is expected to be adopted at a cabinet meeting as early as Friday.

The government initially planned to set the winter utility aid at 6,000 yen, larger than about 3,000 yen for July-September this year.

But the amount is set to be raised after Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's new coalition partner, demanded a hike to about 8,000 yen.

Total spending under the government's planned fiscal 2025 supplementary budget for financing measures in the economic package is expected to rise sharply from 13.9 trillion yen under the fiscal 2024 extra budget.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]