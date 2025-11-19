LDP to Begin Discussions on Security Documents Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has affirmed plans to begin discussions on Thursday for revising Japan's three key national security-related documents.

The decision was made Tuesday at an executive meeting of the party's Research Commission on Security, chaired by former LDP policy chief Itsunori Onodera.

The main point of contention is likely to be the easing of rules on transfers of defense equipment.

As Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, also LDP president, hopes to revise the documents by the end of 2026, the commission aims to draw up its proposals as early as next spring.

A coalition agreement reached last month between the LDP and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) calls for abolishing a defense equipment transfer rule limiting exports to five types of defense equipment, such as rescue and transport equipment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]