Tokyo Court Orders U.S. IT Firm to Pay Damages over Pirated Manga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Wednesday ordered U.S. information technology company Cloudflare Inc. to pay about 500 million yen in damages for assisting copyrights violations by pirated manga websites.

In the lawsuit, major Japanese publishers Kadokawa Corp., Kodansha Ltd., Shueisha Inc. and Shogakukan Inc. had sought damages totaling 560 million yen from San Francisco-based Cloudflare, claiming that the U.S. firm's services used for the distribution of pirated manga content infringe on copyrights.

The U.S. company offers content delivery network (CDN) services, which copy data of contracted websites for distribution to its servers located around the world.

This was the first ruling by a Japanese court recognizing the responsibility of a CDN operator over the distribution of pirated content.

According to the ruling, pirated manga websites used Cloudflare's CDN services to distribute about 4,000 works for free.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]