Fire Burns Over 170 Buildings, Kills 1 in Oita

Oita, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--A fire that started near a fishing port in the southwestern Japan city of Oita on Tuesday evening has burned more than 170 buildings and left one person dead. It has not yet been fully extinguished.

The victim, whose sex is unknown, was found in cardiopulmonary arrest and later pronounced dead, according to Oita prefectural officials and other sources.

A man in his 70s is reported missing at the scene. A woman in her 50s was slightly injured.

The Oita prefectural and city governments have set up emergency response headquarters. On Wednesday, Oita Governor Kiichiro Sato requested a Ground Self-Defense Force disaster deployment.

In Tokyo, the central government established a liaison office under the crisis management center at the prime minister's office on Wednesday.

