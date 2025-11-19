Japan Criticizes China for Uncoordinated Media Disclosures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Wednesday criticized China for alleged flaws over its media disclosures regarding a high-level bilateral meeting held in Beijing on Tuesday, which focused on Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent remarks on a potential Taiwan contingency.

"Press arrangements were made without proper coordination with the Japanese side," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference, indicating that the situation is problematic.

The meeting was held at the Chinese Foreign Ministry between Masaaki Kanai, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, and Liu Jinsong, director-general of the Chinese ministry's Department of Asian Affairs.

Media outlets including China Central Television filmed Kanai seemingly bowing to Liu, who was speaking with his hands in his pants pockets, after the end of the meeting.

The footage has circulated in China and is seen as a propaganda effort by the country to demonstrate its superiority over Japan.

