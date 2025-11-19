Ousted Ito Mayor Declares Bid to Return to Office

Newsfrom Japan

Ito, Shizuoka Pref., Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Maki Takubo, a former mayor of Ito, Shizuoka Prefecture, said Wednesday that she will run in the upcoming mayoral election following her removal from office over a scandal about her academic background.

At a press conference in the central Japan city, Takubo, 55, said she hopes voters will give her another chance. “If residents are willing to entrust me again with Ito’s future, I will run for mayor,” she said.

The mayoral election is scheduled for Dec. 14, with the official campaign period set to kick off on Dec. 7.

Former Mayor Tatsuya Ono, 62, whom Takubo defeated in the previous election, has already announced his candidacy.

Takubo was first elected mayor in May after serving as a member of the Ito city assembly, but she faced allegations that she had falsified her academic background. Takubo initially claimed to have graduated from Toyo University, but admitted in July that she had, in fact, been expelled from the university.

