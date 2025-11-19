Niigata Gov. Likely to OK Kashiwazaki-Kariwa N-Reactor Restart

Newsfrom Japan

Niigata, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Niigata Governor Hideyo Hanazumi is considering allowing Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. to restart the No. 6 reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in central Japan, informed sources said Wednesday.

The governor is set to announce his decision at a press conference to be held as early as Friday.

Niigata could become the first prefecture to allow the restart of a TEPCO reactor since the March 2011 accident at the company's Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Hanazumi said, "I don't have anything that I need to either ask, see or think about before I reach a decision."

Due to safety concerns following the triple meltdown at the Fukushima plant, all reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa power plant have been suspended since March 2012.

