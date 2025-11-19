China Raps Japan at U.N. over Takaichi's Taiwan Remarks

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Fu Cong, China's ambassador to the United Nations, slammed Japan on Tuesday over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent remarks over a possible Taiwan contingency.

Takaichi said at a parliamentary meeting earlier this month that a contingency over Taiwan could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, in which the country can exercise its right to collective self-defense.

"Such a country is in no position whatsoever to request to be a permanent member of the (U.N.) Security Council," Fu told a U.N. General Assembly meeting on Security Council reform.

He claimed that Takaichi's remarks were "extremely wrong and dangerous," and "grossly interfere in China's internal affairs." They also "damage the post-World War II international order" and "blatantly breach Japan's basic commitment to pursuing a peaceful path," Fu added.

In response, a Japanese representative said, "It is regrettable that some delegations made a groundless statement" regarding the country, adding that Japan "has consistently followed the process of a peace-loving nation" and made immeasurable contributions to the peace and prosperity of the world.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]