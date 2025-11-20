Hiroshima Oyster Farmers Face Catastrophic Blow from Mass Deaths

Newsfrom Japan

Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima Pref., Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--The famed oyster industry in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, has been hit by a catastrophic blow from mass deaths at farms.

Oyster farms in central Hiroshima have reported that 80-90 pct of their oysters had died, a situation described by the prefectural government as "disastrous."

The root cause of the mass deaths was unknown, whether it be the rising sea temperature or the scarce rain. The prefecture accounts for about 60 pct of the country's farmed oyster production.

Fisheries minister Norikazu Suzuki pledged support for oyster farmers after meeting with them during a trip to the city of Higashihiroshima on Wednesday.

"Not even 10 pct have survived," Tatsuya Morio, a 49-year-old oyster farmer in Higashihiroshima, told Suzuki.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]