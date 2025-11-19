Sprinter Yamada Wins Japan's 1st Gold at Tokyo Deaflympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese sprinter Maki Yamada won the men's 400-meter race at the Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics on Wednesday, earning Japan its first gold medal at the ongoing event.

Yamada finished the race in 47.61 seconds, rewriting his own deaf Japan record.

"I've worked hard to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Games," he said. "My efforts have paid off."

The quadrennial sporting event for people with hearing difficulties opened on Saturday and will continue until Nov. 26.

