University of Tokyo Hospital Doctor Arrested for Alleged Bribery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--A 53-year-old doctor at the University of Tokyo Hospital was arrested Wednesday for allegedly taking about 700,000 yen in bribes from a medical equipment maker official in return for using the firm’s devices on a priority basis.

Arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department of Tokyo was Takehiro Matsubara, a doctor at the hospital’s Department of Emergency and Critical Care Medicine.

The MPD also arrested Takayuki Suzuki, 41, former head at the second Tokyo sales office of the medical equipment maker, Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing Inc., on suspicion of bribing Matsubara. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s top-tier Prime section.

The police department did not reveal whether the suspects have admitted to the allegations against them.

Matsubara allegedly received a total of about 700,000 yen in bribes around in September 2021 and in January 2023 in exchange for agreeing to use the company’s medical devices, such as implants for femoral fractures, at the hospital on a priority basis.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]