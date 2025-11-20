China-Russia Cooperation Deepening over Taiwan: Japan Report

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--China and Russia have been deepening military cooperation over Taiwan and the East and South China seas, a Japanese government think tank said Thursday.

In an annual report on China's military activities, the National Institute for Defense Studies, a think tank of Japan's Defense Ministry, also said that the trilateral relationship among China, Russia and North Korea is heightening uncertainties in the security environment of the Indo-Pacific region.

The report noted that China and Russia are regularly conducting military drills and joint air and sea patrols as a counter to the Western-led international order and that Russia cooperates with China especially in addressing regional flashpoints such as Taiwan. "The development of Sino-Russian military-to-military relations has contributed to reinforcing China's operational capabilities in the Indo-Pacific," it added.

The People's Liberation Army of China expanded its drill activities around Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi, then speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, visited the self-ruled island in 2022, the report explained. The PLA is "maintaining readiness to scale up operations in response to developments in Taiwanese politics and U.S.-Taiwan relations," it said.

Noting that the leaders from China, Russia and North Korea got together at a ceremony held in Beijing in September to mark the 80th anniversary of China's victory in a war against Japan, the report stressed that this meeting "is anticipated to act as a momentum for trilateral strategic coordination" and that Northeast Asia may see an intensification of a Japan-U.S.-South Korea versus China-Russia-North Korea bloc confrontation dynamic.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]