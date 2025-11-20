U.S. Approves Sale of Precision Guided Glide Bombs to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. government said Wednesday that it has approved the sale of munitions, including precision guided glide bombs, to Japan for 82 million dollars.

The munitions include the GBU-53 precision guided glide bomb with a range of some 110 kilometers and equipment related to the GBU-31 large precision guided glide bomb.

“The proposed sale will improve Japan’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing stand-off capability via advanced, long-range strike systems for employment on Japan Air Self-Defense Force fighter aircraft,” the U.S. government said.

