Japan Princess Aiko Visits Ancient Lao Capital

Newsfrom Japan

Luang Prabang, Laos, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Princess Aiko visited Luang Prabang, the ancient capital of Laos, on a day trip Thursday during her official visit to the Southeast Asian country.

Dressed in traditional Lao clothing, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako said at a lunch with a local leader that she was delighted to visit a place that attracts people from around the world.

Princess Aiko said she was "deeply impressed by the brilliance of traditional techniques passed down in the royal capital" that she saw at a national museum and a temple she visited before the lunch.

Noting that her father made a visit in 2012, when he was crown prince, the princess said, "I hope to take over the efforts of my father and other members of the (Japanese) Imperial Family, and play a part in building bridges between Japan and Laos."

At the national museum, which exhibits the interior of what was Laos' royal palace, Princess Aiko enthusiastically viewed the glittering murals and portraits of kings.

