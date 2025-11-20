Classified Documents Mishandled at TEPCO N-Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Improper management of confidential documents related to antiterrorism measures has been found at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in central Japan, the Nuclear Regulation Authority said Thursday.

No information from the documents has been leaked outside the company, according to the NRA.

A TEPCO employee at the company's head office in Tokyo in 2020 removed documents related to antiterrorism measures from where they were stored without taking required procedures. The documents were then copied and stored at the employee's locked desk, the NRA said.

After being transferred to the nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, the employee engaged in a similar practice in 2024.

The NRA was informed of the employee's practices in June this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]