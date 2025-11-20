Japan Govt Planning 21.3-T.-Yen Comprehensive Economic Package

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to set the size of its upcoming comprehensive economic package, including large-scale tax reductions, at 21.3 trillion yen, it was learned Thursday.

The government will adopt the package at a cabinet meeting as early as Friday.

General-account expenditures under the government's planned fiscal 2025 supplementary budget, which will finance measures in the package, will be around 17.7 trillion yen, exceeding the fiscal 2024 supplementary budget worth around 13.9 trillion yen to hit a new post-pandemic high.

Including related spending by the private sector, the package will be worth around 42.8 trillion yen.

Under the package, the government will provide 7,000 yen in total for an average household as subsidies for electricity and gas bills between January and March, up significantly from its aid of 3,000 yen offered between July and September.

