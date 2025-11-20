LDP Begins Full-Scale Talks on Tax Reform for FY 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday began full-scale talks on revising the tax system for fiscal 2026, including how much to raise the country's minimum taxable income level.

"From the tax side, we must fully support efforts to address key issues, such as promoting investments, raising wages and dealing with (rising) prices," Itsunori Onodera, chairman of the party's Tax System Research Commission, said at the panel's general meeting.

The party plans to outline a tax system reform package next month after holding discussions with its new coalition partner, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

This year, the minimum taxable income level was raised from 1.03 million yen to 1.6 million yen. The LDP and Nippon Ishin plan to raise the threshold further by linking it to inflation.

They will also hold talks with the Democratic Party for the People, which calls for setting the threshold at 1.78 million yen.

