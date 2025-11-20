U.S. Envoy Supports Japan PM Takaichi, Criticizes China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass voiced support Thursday for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, at a time when China is taking a hard-line stance against her and Japan following her recent remarks on a possible Taiwan contingency.

"For the prime minister, we have her back," Glass told reporters at the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Takaichi said in a parliamentary meeting earlier this month that a possible contingency over Taiwan could constitute a so-called survival-threatening situation for Japan. China regards Taiwan as a renegade province and aims to unite the self-governing island with its mainland.

"China's provocative statements and coercive economic response...are very unhelpful, and they undermine regional stability," Glass said.

The ambassador also stated that the recent X post by Xue Jian, China's consul-general in the western Japan city of Osaka, that suggested Takaichi should be beheaded was "outrageous," adding, "We will continue to push back everywhere we can, and we are here to help in any way we can."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]