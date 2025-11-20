Central Tokyo Condo Price Tops 150 M. Yen in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--The average unit price of new condominiums put up for sale in Tokyo's densely populated 23 special wards in October topped 150 million yen due to strong sales of high-priced properties, a think tank said Thursday.

The average price rose by 18.3 pct from a year before to 153.13 million yen, the second-highest monthly figure on record after the price exceeded 200 million yen in March 2023, according to Real Estate Economic Institute Co.

The increase was driven by properties sold in Tokyo's Minato Ward, whose average unit price stood at 640.05 million yen.

The average unit price of new condos in Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba rose 7.1 pct to 98.95 million yen, marking the sixth consecutive month of increase.

By contrast, the number of newly supplied condos dropped 28.2 pct to 1,316 units in the Tokyo area and 34.4 pct to 535 units in Tokyo's 23 wards.

