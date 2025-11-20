Abe Shooter Says He Should Not Have Lived until Now

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Tetsuya Yamagami, on trial for the 2022 murder of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said in Nara District Court on Thursday that he should not have lived to his current age of 45, given the consequence of his action and the significant trouble he has caused.

Yamagami was answering questions in court for the first time on the day. During the first court hearing of his lay-judge trial on Oct. 28, he pleaded guilty, saying that the charges against him were "all true."

Yamagami is charged with killing Abe with a homemade gun in the western city of Nara.

On Thursday, the defense asked Yamagami about his childhood. When asked about his mother, a follower of the Unification Church, the defendant said that she was "basically not a bad person, but there were many things I couldn't understand about her involvement with the Unification Church."

According to the defense's opening statement, Yamagami decided to attack the religious group after his older brother committed suicide in 2015. He was unable to attack a senior group official, so he targeted Abe, believing that the former prime minister was close to the group.

