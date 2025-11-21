Japanese Sweep Podium in Tokyo Deaflympics Men's Hammer Throw

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese athletes swept the podium in the men's hammer throw at the Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics on Thursday, led by Riki Toyama, 21, who claimed the gold medal with a throw of 60.19 meters, his personal best.

Masatoshi Morimoto, 40, the current world record holder, won the silver medal with 56.04 meters, and Takamasa Ishida, 39, bagged the bronze medal with 55.51 meters.

In swimming, Japan's Ryutaro Ibara, 31, who collected four gold medals in the previous 2022 Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, secured silver in the men's 400-meter freestyle at 4:05.11.

"I'm glad to have achieved my personal record," Toyama said after the hammer throw event, hugging Morimoto and Ishida.

Toyama has improved his skills by learning from the two senior hammer throwers. "I've come this far thanks to them," he said.

