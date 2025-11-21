3 of 4 Major Japan Life Insurers See Revenue Growth in April-Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--Three of Japan's four major life insurance companies enjoyed insurance premium income growth in April-September, their earnings reports have shown.

All the four--Nippon Life Insurance Co., Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co., Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. and Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc.--saw their single-premium whole life insurance policies and savings-type products attract stronger domestic demand amid rising interest rates.

Insurance premium revenues rose 30.4 pct from a year earlier at Meiji Yasuda, 13.4 pct at Nippon Life and 4.0 pct at Sumitomo.

Higher interest rates are "very beneficial," Sumitomo Managing Executive Officer Nobuji Takao said.

But Dai-Ichi Life Holdings suffered a premium revenues drop of 7.4 pct due to weaker sales of foreign currency-denominated products at a group insurance firm.

