China Warns of Increasing Economic Pressure on Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--Chinese Commerce Ministry spokeswoman He Yongqian has warned that her country may increase economic pressure on Japan, urging Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to retract her comments regarding a potential Taiwan contingency.

At a press conference on Thursday, the spokeswoman stressed that Beijing would resolutely take "necessary measures" if Tokyo continues to follow what she described as the "wrong path."

She did not specify what those measures would entail. China has previously imposed on politically hostile countries measures including a rare earths embargo and trade restrictions targeting specific companies. Similar measures against Japan may be under consideration.

China has already imposed a de facto embargo on Japanese fishery products.

The spokeswoman criticized Takaichi's remarks, saying they undermined the political foundations of Japan and China.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]