Japan Govt Adopts 21.3-T.-Yen Comprehensive Economic Package

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday adopted a comprehensive economic package worth some 21.3 trillion yen in state funds, aiming to achieve a strong economy through strategic fiscal spending.

The first economic package compiled under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who advocates responsible, proactive fiscal policy, features measures against high prices, as well as investment in growth sectors.

General-account expenditures under the government's planned fiscal 2025 supplementary budget, which will finance measures in the package, will be around 17.7 trillion yen, a new post-pandemic high.

Including related spending by the private sector, the package is worth around 42.8 trillion yen.

"What Japan should do is to strengthen its national power through proactive fiscal policy," Takaichi told reporters after the economic package was adopted at an extraordinary cabinet meeting.

