Japan Core Consumer Prices Up 3.0 Pct in Oct

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's core consumer price index in October rose 3.0 pct from a year earlier, up for 50 consecutive months, the internal affairs ministry said Friday.

The core CPI, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, stood at 112.1 against 100 for the base year of 2020. The growth rate expanded for the second straight month as other food prices, electricity bills and accommodation fees increased.

Food prices excluding fresh food climbed 7.2 pct, with rice prices up 40.2 pct. Chocolate prices surged 36.9 pct, and egg prices 13.6 pct.

Energy prices climbed 2.1 pct, with electricity and gas bills up 3.5 pct and 1.3 pct, respectively.

Prices of fuels such as crude oil declined, reflecting a decrease in government aid to reduce electricity and gas bills.

