U.S. Remains Committed to Japan's Defense: State Department

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--The United States remains committed to Japan's defense, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Thomas Piggott said on Thursday.

"Our commitment to the U.S.-Japan Alliance and to Japan's defense, including the Japan-administered Senkakus, is unwavering," he said on X, referring to the island chain in the East China Sea claimed by Beijing.

It is the first official comment from the State Department since tensions between Japan and China flared up following remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi about a Taiwan conflict earlier this month.

Piggott said, "We firmly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, including through force or coercion, in the Taiwan Strait, East China Sea, or South China Sea."

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]