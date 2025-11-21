LDP, Nippon Ishin to Reach Lower House Seat Cut Deal in A Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), on Friday agreed to finalize a plan to reduce the number of seats in the House of Representatives within a year.

At their working-level talks, the LDP and Nippon Ishin agreed to discuss the details at a council on Lower House electoral systems, which is joined by both ruling and opposition parties, before reaching a conclusion.

The ruling parties also affirmed plans to submit a bill outlining a roadmap on the issue to the current extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament. They aim to enact it during the session.

The council was established under Lower House Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga. The all-important Diet chamber currently has 465 seats--289 single-member constituency seats and 176 proportional representation seats.

Under their coalition agreement reached last month, the LDP and Nippon Ishin pledged to aim for enacting legislation to cut the number of Lower House seats, preferably by 10 pct, during the ongoing Diet session.

