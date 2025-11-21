Japan MOF Katayama Hints at Forex Intervention

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Minister of Finance Satsuki Katayama on Friday hinted that Tokyo may conduct a foreign exchange intervention following the recent depreciation of the yen.

"We will take appropriate action as necessary in response to excess volatility and disorderly movements in consideration of a joint statement of the Japanese and U.S. finance ministers," she told a news conference.

Currency market interventions are "possible," she added.

"We are concerned that the recent movements are one-sided and rapid," she said. The joint statement released in September reads that the two countries agreed to reserve currency interventions for combatting excess volatility and disorderly movements in exchange rates.

In Tokyo currency trading Friday, the dollar stood at 157.28-30 yen at 1 p.m., down from 157.46-47 yen at 5 p.m. Thursday. Katayama's remarks triggered bouts of yen buybacks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]