Japan Criticizes China's Decision to Put Off Trilateral Meeting

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday criticized China's decision to put off a meeting between the Japanese, Chinese and South Korean cultural ministers because of remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi about a Taiwan conflict.

Beijing's rhetoric "threatens to push back cultural and other people-to-people exchanges" between Japan and China and is "incompatible with the broad direction of promoting a mutually beneficial, strategic relationship" between the two countries, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference.

Asked whether Japan will seek to arrange a meeting between Takaichi and Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in South Africa this weekend, Kihara said that "no bilateral summits have been set" for the Japanese leader.

Japan will "continue to communicate with China in appropriate forms," he said.

