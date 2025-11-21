Niigata Governor Tolerates Restart of TEPCO N-Power Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Niigata, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--Niigata Governor Hideyo Hanazumi on Friday showed his tolerance of the restart of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power station in the central Japan prefecture.

Announcing the plan at an extraordinary press conference, Hanazumi called on the central government to make sure that seven steps, including further improving the safety at the plant, will be taken.

With the Niigata prefectural assembly, which is scheduled to convene Dec. 2, also expected to greenlight the move, all local procedures needed for the restart will be completed by year-end.

It would be the first time for a TEPCO reactor to be restarted since the March 2011 accident at the company’s tsunami-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan. Operations would be restarted within the current fiscal year, which ends next March, if pre-service checks and other procedures go smoothly, according to informed sources.

All seven reactors at the plant, which straddles the city of Kashiwazaki and the village of Kariwa, have been offline since March 2012. Of them, the No. 6 and No. 7 reactors have passed the Nuclear Regulation Authority’s screenings necessary for their restart. Technical preparations for the No. 6 reactor were completed last month, leaving its possible restart up to a decision by the prefectural governor.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]