Biz Uncertainty to Remain at TEPCO after Possible N-Plant Restart

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s plan to restart its nuclear power station in central Japan has made a major step forward, but it remains unclear if the company will be able to stabilize its earnings.

On Friday, Hideyo Hanazumi, governor of Niigata Prefecture, announced that he would tolerate the reactivation of TEPCO's Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power station in the prefecture.

TEPCO expects that the restart of the plant, which is the most important management issue for the company, will improve its profitability by about 100 billion yen a year.

Uncertainty persists, however, over whether the struggling power supplier, which serves Tokyo and prefectures around the Japanese capital, can secure earnings stability, since expenses related to the March 2011 triple meltdown at its tsunami-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in northeastern Japan, including costs of decommissioning the damaged facility and compensation regarding the accident, may increase from the currently estimated level.

All seven reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant have been suspended since March 2012, forcing TEPCO to rely heavily on thermal power generation using liquefied natural gas and coal as fuels.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]