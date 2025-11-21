Japan Govt to Invest 100 B. Yen in Chipmaker Rapidus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry decided Friday to invest 100 billion yen in Rapidus Corp., which aims to mass-produce cutting-edge chips domestically.

In addition to becoming the chipmaker's largest stockholder, the Japanese government will also hold a so-called golden share that gives it veto rights over key management decisions such as director appointments.

Rapidus showed in a business strategy a plan to go public in fiscal 2031.

The 100-billion-yen investment will be made through the government-affiliated Information-Technology Promotion Agency.

"It's a national project that must succeed for the national interest," industry minister Ryosei Akazawa told a press conference the same day. The minister emphasized the significance of supporting Rapidus as the company needs to strengthen its financial base in order to attract private-sector investment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]