INTERVIEW: Environment Prepared for BOJ Rate Hike

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan policymaker Kazuyuki Masu has offered his view that "the environment has already been prepared" for an additional interest rate hike by the BOJ in light of the economic and price conditions.

The initial momentum of next year's "shunto" spring labor-management wage negotiations, a key factor for the central bank's possible rate hike decision, is expected to appear "earlier than March," he said in an interview.

Masu, a member of the BOJ's Policy Board, thus suggested that the bank may consider raising interest rates at its monetary policy meetings next month or in January 2026, without waiting until March, when the shunto talks are expected to be concluded at many large companies.

"A rate hike would be part of policy normalization, not credit tightening," after the BOJ continued massive monetary easing for a long period of time, Masu suggested.

As to the BOJ's next policymaking meeting on Dec. 18-19, he said the bank will make a "comprehensive judgment" on whether to raise its policy interest rate while pointing out, "We would have to consider (refraining from a hike) if particularly bad data come out."

