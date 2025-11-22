Japan GSDF Officer Arrested for Attempted Murder

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police arrested Saturday a 43-year-old Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force member on suspicion of attempted murder in a case in which a woman was stabbed to suffer serious injuries earlier this month.

Held by the Metropolitan Police Department was Lt. Col. Yoichiro Otsu, who belongs to the GSDF's Camp Asaka in Nerima Ward in the Japanese capital. The suspect has denied the allegations against him, according to investigative sources.

During voluntary questioning before the arrest, the suspect told police, "I know the woman, but I have had no problems with her." The MPD is investigating his motive of the suspected crime.

Otsu, a resident of Nerima, is suspected of causing serious injuries to the woman in her 40s by stabbing her in the left side and left hand on the first basement level of a commercial building in the busy Akasaka district in Tokyo's Minato Ward around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The woman was at the building to attend a performance at a live music club on the basement level. She was attacked while waiting for the door of the club to be unlocked in front of the facility.

