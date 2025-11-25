Black Friday Sales Heating in Japan as Consumers Hunt Bargains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--U.S.-originated Black Friday sales campaigns are heating up in Japan, with retailers offering discounts ahead of the main event on Friday.

Supermarkets and other retailers are waging the campaigns in hopes of attracting consumers, who have turned thrifty amid persistent inflation.

Supermarket operator Ito-Yokado Co. is offering fresh foods and other items at 96 yen and 960 yen, both before tax. Using the figure "96," which can be read in Japanese as "kuro," meaning "black," the Tokyo-based company gives a playful nod to Black Friday sales.

Ito-Yokado ran what it called the Red Price Day campaign for three days last week as a prelude to the main sale, discounting red-packaged milk, ketchup and some other products.

The company is also collaborating with global streaming giant Netflix Inc. to sell snacks and other items as movie companions, targeting younger shoppers.

