FOCUS: Princess Aiko Resolved to Serve as Bridge between Japan, Laos

Vientiane, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Princess Aiko, daughter of Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, has finished her six-day official visit to Laos from Monday, strengthening her resolve to serve as a "bridge" between the two nations.

During her first overseas trip for international goodwill, she explored the Southeast Asian country's culture and social trends, and the history of cooperation with Japan. She returned home on Saturday.

Connecting Japan with Laos

