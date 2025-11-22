Japan Crown Princess Kiko, Prince Hisahito Visit Remote Tokyo Island

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Princess Kiko and her son, Prince Hisahito, visited the remote Tokyo island of Izu Oshima in the Pacific on Saturday partly to mourn victims of a natural disaster.

After arriving in the island by ship, they visited a cenotaph for those who lost their lives in the landslides caused by a typhoon in October 2013. Crown Princess Kiko and Prince Hisahito deeply bowed at the cenotaph and laid flowers for the 39 victims.

Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko, the grandparents of the young prince, visited the island in February 2014, when they were Emperor and Empress, to pay tribute to the disaster victims.

Three local people who were affected by the disaster told Crown Princess Kiko and Prince Hisahito that residents and members of a local fire brigade continue disaster drills based on lessons from the landslides. Listening to the story, the prince said that he "felt bonds among residents."

Prince Hisahito then joined a ball-toss game at a facility for elderly people. After the end of the game, he talked to participants, saying, "It's fun to do it together."

