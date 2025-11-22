Japanese Princess Aiko Returns Home from Official Visit to Laos

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Princess Aiko, daughter of Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, returned home from her official visit to Laos on Saturday.

A commercial flight carrying the princess arrived at Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, adjacent to Tokyo, in the morning.

In a statement released through the Imperial Household Agency after her first official trip abroad, Princess Aiko said, "I realized that the friendship between Japan and Laos has been fostered and developed through exchanges between people of the two countries."

This year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the East Asian and Southeast Asian nations.

During the visit, Princess Aiko paid a courtesy call on Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith and attended a banquet hosted by Vice President Pany Yathotou. In the statement, the princess expressed her gratitude for the hospitality she received in Laos and for the warm welcome from its people.

