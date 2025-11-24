Hong Kongers' Interest in Visiting Japan Remains High

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Despite recent travel warnings from Beijing and Hong Kong authorities, interest among people in Hong Kong in visiting Japan remains strong, with no significant cancellations of group tours reported.

After the Chinese government urged its citizens not to visit Japan over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent remarks about a potential Taiwan contingency, the Hong Kong authorities, operating under China's "one country, two systems" policy, issued a travel advisory to its residents.

Japan is a popular travel destination for Hong Kong people, many of whom are pro-Japan. There have been no noticeable cancellations of trips to the country.

There will be little impact on the desire of people in Hong Kong to visit Japan, a citizen said of the travel advisory.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, a record 2.68 million people from Hong Kong visited Japan in 2024. By country or region, Hong Kong, which has a total population of about 7.5 million, ranked fifth after South Korea, mainland China, Taiwan and the United States.

