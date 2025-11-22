14 Japanese Detained in Malaysia over Suspected Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Kuala Lumpur, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Malaysian authorities have detained 14 Japanese nationals in Penang in the northwest of the Southeast Asian nation for their suspected involvement in special fraud, sources at the Japanese Embassy in Kuala Lumpur said Saturday.

The Malaysian side informed the Japanese Consulate-General in Penang of the detention Thursday, the sources said.

According to local media reports, Malaysian police searched two locations near Kuala Lumpur in May and arrested 13 Japanese nationals over suspected special fraud. During the search, the police confiscated items including fake uniforms that may be used to impersonate Japanese police officers.

Offenders in special fraud, in which phones and emails are used to cheat targets out of money, are increasingly setting up their bases in Asian countries. Japanese suspects have been detained also in Cambodia, Thailand and the Philippines.

