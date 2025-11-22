Japan Defense Min. Koizumi Visits Sakishima Islands in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Miyakojima, Okinawa Pref., Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi toured some of the Sakishima Islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday, marking his first visit to the southernmost Japan prefecture since taking office last month.

At meetings with local leaders, Koizumi sought understanding for the strengthening of the defense of the Nansei southwestern islands, including the Sakishima Islands, in response to China's increasing military activities.

"In light of the current severe security environment, strengthening Japan's defense system, including in southwestern regions, is an urgent task," he told reporters after the meetings. Reducing Okinawa's burden of hosting U.S. bases is "one of the most important tasks for the government," Koizumi added.

The Self-Defense Forces is boosting its presence on Miyako, Ishigaki and Yonaguni islands, all in the Sakishima chain and located to the west of Okinawa's main island, in recent years. In March, an electronic warfare unit to neutralize the use of radio waves by enemies was deployed at the Ground SDF's camp in the city of Miyakojima, which includes Miyako Island.

At a meeting with Miyakojima Mayor Noboru Kakazu, Koizumi said: "The security environment surrounding our country is very severe. It is important to promote efforts to enhance the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]