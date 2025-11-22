Takaichi Stresses Importance of Multilateral Trade at G-20 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Johannesburg, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Saturday underscored the importance of the multilateral trade system amid growing uncertainty over the global economy, at a Group of 20 summit that started in Johannesburg, South Africa, the same day for a two-day run.

Takaichi also expressed her commitment to making contributions to debates on reforming the World Trade Organization in cooperation with other countries, apparently keeping in mind the high tariff policy of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and resurging U.S.-China trade tensions.

It is the first time for Takaichi, who took office last month, to participate in a summit of the 20 advanced and emerging economies.

In a debate on the global economy, Takaichi said that the multilateral trade system centering on the WTO is the foundation of the world economy. She also highlighted the significance of realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific region by developing a rules-based free and fair international economic order.

As the WTO reform process has long been stalled, Takaichi pledged to actively contribute to discussions on overhauling the Geneva-based global trade referee in a way that each country can accept.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]