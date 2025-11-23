Japan, Canada, Europe Concerned over U.S. Peace Plan for Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of Japan, Canada and the European Union issued a joint statement Saturday expressing their concerns over a U.S.-led new peace plan aimed at ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine as it proposes limiting the size of Ukrainian forces.

In the statement, the leaders, including Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, said that they welcome "the continued U.S. efforts to bring peace to Ukraine."

While noting that the plan includes important elements that will be essential for "a just and lasting peace," however, they said they believe that it "will require additional work."

"We are also concerned by the proposed limitations on Ukraine's armed forces, which would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack," the statement said, adding, "We are clear on the principle that borders must not be changed by force."

The leaders said they will continue to coordinate closely with Ukraine and the United States "over the coming days."

