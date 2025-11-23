COP30 Document Fails to Mention Exit from Fossil Fuels

Newsfrom Japan

Belem, Brazil, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--A key U.N. climate meeting ended Saturday by adopting an outcomes document that made no direct reference to transitioning away from fossil fuels.

At the 30th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP30, in Belem, Brazil, participants agreed to accelerate efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to achieve the goal of curbing the average global temperature rise at or below 1.5 degrees Celsius from the pre-industrial level.

But the outcomes document did not directly mention an exit from fossil fuels, which had been the focus of attention in COP30. The meeting was extended by one day.

The document said that a new mechanism will be established to support the implementation of measures to curb global warming by participating countries as there are gaps between their greenhouse gas reduction targets and actual emissions amounts. But it lacked concrete measures.

Brazil, the host of COP30, initially included in a draft of the outcomes document an exit from fossil fuels, but deleted the phrase in the face of opposition from oil-producing countries and others.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]